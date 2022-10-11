Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,961 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $35,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.48.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $212.24 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $209.59 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

