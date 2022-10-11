Whittier Trust Co. Buys 34,309 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45.

