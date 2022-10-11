Whittier Trust Co. Has $17.94 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $17,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,144,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,652,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,713,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.63.

MPWR opened at $344.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.03 and its 200 day moving average is $432.82. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.21 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

