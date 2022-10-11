Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

