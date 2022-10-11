Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 6,748 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.