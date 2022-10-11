Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

