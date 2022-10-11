Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.40.

NYSE LIN opened at $271.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.95 and its 200 day moving average is $299.53. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

