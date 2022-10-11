Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $466.31 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $517.63 and its 200-day moving average is $513.79. The firm has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

