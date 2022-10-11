Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $17.93 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $934,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.46.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

