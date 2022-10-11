Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $20.27 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.65.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

