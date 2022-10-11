Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $44.30 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $360.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.