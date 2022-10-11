Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $178.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

