Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $208.84 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $206.81 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.56.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.