Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 11,981 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 852,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,530,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $216.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $213.08 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

