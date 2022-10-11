Whittier Trust Co. Sells 338 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $242,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $466.31 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

