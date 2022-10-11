Whittier Trust Co. Sells 502 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in American Water Works by 15.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in American Water Works by 90.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

NYSE:AWK opened at $127.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.00. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.93 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

