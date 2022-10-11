Wiki Cat (WKC) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week

Wiki Cat (WKC) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Wiki Cat has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Wiki Cat token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wiki Cat has a total market capitalization of $50,377.68 and $8,995.00 worth of Wiki Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wiki Cat Token Profile

Wiki Cat’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Wiki Cat’s total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Wiki Cat is https://reddit.com/r/wikicatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wiki Cat’s official Twitter account is @wikicatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wiki Cat’s official website is wikicatcoin.com.

Wiki Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wiki Cat (WKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wiki Cat has a current supply of 700,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wiki Cat is 0 USD and is down -20.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $3,566.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wikicatcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wiki Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wiki Cat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wiki Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

