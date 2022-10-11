WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.94 and last traded at $101.81. Approximately 28,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 27,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 18.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

