WIVA by WiV Technology Self Reported Market Cap Hits $320,824.01 (WIVA)

WIVA by WiV Technology (WIVA) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last week, WIVA by WiV Technology has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. One WIVA by WiV Technology token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WIVA by WiV Technology has a total market cap of $320,824.01 and approximately $11,465.00 worth of WIVA by WiV Technology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070234 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10737070 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034250 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About WIVA by WiV Technology

WIVA by WiV Technology’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2021. WIVA by WiV Technology’s official message board is medium.com/wivmedia. The official website for WIVA by WiV Technology is wiv.io/wiva-token. WIVA by WiV Technology’s official Twitter account is @wivteam.

Buying and Selling WIVA by WiV Technology

According to CryptoCompare, “WIVA by WiV Technology (WIVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. WIVA by WiV Technology has a current supply of 0. The last known price of WIVA by WiV Technology is 0.00327823 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wiv.io/wiva-token/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIVA by WiV Technology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIVA by WiV Technology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WIVA by WiV Technology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

