Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,821. The stock has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

