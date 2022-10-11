Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,093,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,383,000 after acquiring an additional 678,858 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 598,730 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after acquiring an additional 501,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 940.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 376,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 340,035 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $294,568.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,681,470.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of -189.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.40.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

