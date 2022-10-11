Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 44.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 165,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 185.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.8% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 26.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

