XCarnival (XCV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $94,064.00

XCarnival (XCV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, XCarnival has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. XCarnival has a total market capitalization of $379,352.04 and $94,064.00 worth of XCarnival was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XCarnival token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XCarnival Profile

XCarnival launched on October 19th, 2021. XCarnival’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,331,385 tokens. The official message board for XCarnival is xcarnival-lab.medium.com. XCarnival’s official Twitter account is @xcarnival_lab and its Facebook page is accessible here. XCarnival’s official website is xcarnival.fi.

Buying and Selling XCarnival

According to CryptoCompare, “XCarnival (XCV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. XCarnival has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 50,331,385 in circulation. The last known price of XCarnival is 0.00757257 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $160,281.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xcarnival.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XCarnival directly using U.S. dollars.

