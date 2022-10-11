XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Increases Dividend to GBX 21 Per Share

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:XPP opened at GBX 1,520 ($18.37) on Tuesday. XP Power has a one year low of GBX 1,508 ($18.22) and a one year high of GBX 5,740 ($69.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of £299.97 million and a PE ratio of 1,392.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,956.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,730.44.

In other XP Power news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($31.11) per share, with a total value of £36,487.75 ($44,088.63).

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

