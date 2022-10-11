XQuake (XQK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $173,430.44

XQuake (XQK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. XQuake has a market capitalization of $173,430.44 and $41,786.00 worth of XQuake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XQuake has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One XQuake token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XQuake alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003064 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070156 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10725208 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034343 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About XQuake

XQuake launched on November 9th, 2021. XQuake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,290,000,000 tokens. XQuake’s official Twitter account is @officialxqk and its Facebook page is accessible here. XQuake’s official website is xquake.org.

XQuake Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XQuake (XQK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. XQuake has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XQuake is 0.00000201 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xquake.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XQuake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XQuake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XQuake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XQuake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XQuake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.