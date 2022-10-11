Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $88.82 on Tuesday. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $134.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average is $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

