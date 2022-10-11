YIN Finance (YIN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $192,033.05

YIN Finance (YIN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. YIN Finance has a total market cap of $192,033.05 and approximately $612,956.00 worth of YIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIN Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YIN Finance has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YIN Finance Token Profile

YIN Finance’s launch date was August 19th, 2021. YIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,565,576 tokens. YIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @yinfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@yinfinance. The official website for YIN Finance is yin.finance.

Buying and Selling YIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YIN Finance (YIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. YIN Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YIN Finance is 0.05311017 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $37,521.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yin.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

