Zebec Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.25 Million (ZBC)

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Zebec Protocol has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Zebec Protocol has a market capitalization of $439,666.79 and $2.25 million worth of Zebec Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebec Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zebec Protocol

Zebec Protocol was first traded on March 13th, 2022. Zebec Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,302,971 tokens. Zebec Protocol’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zebec Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Protocol (ZBC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 732,333,103.04 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Protocol is 0.01442856 USD and is down -10.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $10,100,727.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebec Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebec Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

