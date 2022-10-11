ZED Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $748,319.00 (ZED)

ZED Token (ZED) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, ZED Token has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZED Token token can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZED Token has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $748,319.00 worth of ZED Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00271602 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001371 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003518 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00026466 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003237 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001112 BTC.

ZED Token Profile

ZED Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2022. ZED Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. ZED Token’s official Twitter account is @zedtoken. The official website for ZED Token is zedtoken.com.

Buying and Selling ZED Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZED Token (ZED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ZED Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZED Token is 0.03317069 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $75,061.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zedtoken.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZED Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZED Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZED Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

