Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.89

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.89 and last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 180561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

Z has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Zillow Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

