ZilStream (STREAM) Price Hits $0.0107 on Major Exchanges

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. ZilStream has a market cap of $107,314.81 and approximately $43,051.00 worth of ZilStream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZilStream token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZilStream has traded 50.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZilStream Token Profile

ZilStream (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. ZilStream’s official Twitter account is @zilstream and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZilStream is zilstream.com.

ZilStream Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZilStream (STREAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Zilliqa platform. ZilStream has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ZilStream is 0.01048884 USD and is down -7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $77.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zilstream.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZilStream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZilStream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZilStream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

