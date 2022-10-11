ZionTopia (ZION) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

ZionTopia (ZION) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. ZionTopia has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $11,865.00 worth of ZionTopia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZionTopia has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One ZionTopia token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ZionTopia

ZionTopia’s genesis date was March 8th, 2022. ZionTopia’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,180,272,159 tokens. ZionTopia’s official Twitter account is @zion_topia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZionTopia is medium.com/@ziontopia. The Reddit community for ZionTopia is https://reddit.com/r/ziontopia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZionTopia’s official website is www.ziontopia.com.

Buying and Selling ZionTopia

According to CryptoCompare, “ZionTopia (ZION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZionTopia has a current supply of 200,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZionTopia is 0.00100131 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $65,520.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ziontopia.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZionTopia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZionTopia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZionTopia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

