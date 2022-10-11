Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.77

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.77 and last traded at $70.79, with a volume of 22798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,804 shares of company stock worth $2,069,955. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.