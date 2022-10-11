Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys 26,280 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,280 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 392.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. KGI Securities lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

SHOP stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. 206,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,188,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

