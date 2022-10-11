Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after buying an additional 1,619,066 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,109,000 after buying an additional 1,475,825 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $136,679,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $89,821,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,733,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,838,000 after buying an additional 689,568 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,406. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $259.90. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,455 shares of company stock worth $1,583,602 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

