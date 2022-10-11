Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Shares of 83,463 ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of ESAB at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth $312,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $32.36 and a 52-week high of $58.08.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

