Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $133,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,869. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $622.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -7.44%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

