Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Enovis news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovis stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.14. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $164.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 27th. Argus began coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

