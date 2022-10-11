Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 11,110 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up approximately 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.86. 4,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.00. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

