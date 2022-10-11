Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 146.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 126,300 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 1.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after buying an additional 1,510,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE SLB traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,409,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

