Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,231,157 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy comprises 3.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.68.

CVE stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. 232,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,450,326. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.28. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

