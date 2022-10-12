0xBitcoin Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and $89,021.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Users are able to generate 0xBTC through the process of mining. 0xBitcoin has a current supply of 9,706,750. The last known price of 0xBitcoin is 0.13324484 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $86,215.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://0xbitcoin.org/.”

