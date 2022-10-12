12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) & Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Head to Head Review

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 12 ReTech and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 12 ReTech and Blackboxstocks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $660,000.00 0.00 -$5.26 million N/A N/A Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 1.45 -$2.62 million ($0.43) -1.57

Analyst Recommendations

Blackboxstocks has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 12 ReTech and Blackboxstocks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blackboxstocks has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 790.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blackboxstocks beats 12 ReTech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable through social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, which is used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app that is used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

