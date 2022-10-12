1,471 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Bought by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after buying an additional 770,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 14.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,571,000 after buying an additional 253,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after buying an additional 149,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after buying an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $228.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $238.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

