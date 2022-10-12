175,802 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Purchased by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 208,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,713. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

