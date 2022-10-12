1SAFU (SAFU) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2,018.15

1SAFU (SAFU) traded 95.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One 1SAFU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 1SAFU has traded down 46.2% against the dollar. 1SAFU has a total market capitalization of $2,018.15 and $40,734.00 worth of 1SAFU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 1SAFU

1SAFU launched on December 23rd, 2021. 1SAFU’s total supply is 138,888,888,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,223,222,222 tokens. 1SAFU’s official Twitter account is @1safu_sol and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1SAFU’s official website is www.1safu.com.

1SAFU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1SAFU (SAFU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. 1SAFU has a current supply of 138,888,888,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 1SAFU is 0.00000008 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.1safu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SAFU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SAFU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1SAFU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

