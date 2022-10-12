1World (1WO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,019.00

1World (1WO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One 1World token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $6,019.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1World has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1World Token Profile

1World was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1world_online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1World

According to CryptoCompare, “1World (1WO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. 1World has a current supply of 37,219,452.96. The last known price of 1World is 0.1009052 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,804.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ico.1worldonline.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

