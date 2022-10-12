22nd Century Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,482 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 273% compared to the average volume of 2,007 call options.

22nd Century Group Trading Up 17.1 %

22nd Century Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 83,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $216.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.75. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.52.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 51.39% and a negative net margin of 111.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

XXII has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.