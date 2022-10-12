37,700 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 208,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,178,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 127,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

