3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MMM traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $108.72. 82,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318,413. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.